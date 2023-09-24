LT Tyron Smith not playing for Cowboys, who trail Cardinals 9-3

The Cowboys made two of their starting offensive linemen inactive, with right guard Zack Martin (ankle) and center Tyler Biadasz (hamstring) not dressed. Left tackle Tyron Smith is active but not playing because of a knee injury.

That has created a problem for the Cowboys in protecting Dak Prescott, who has taken two sacks and three hits in two drives.

The Cowboys also have missed cornerback Trevon Diggs, who is out for the season after injuring his knee in practice this week. His replacement, DaRon Bland, drew a 22-yard pass interference penalty on Hollywood Brown.

The Cardinals got a 39-yard field goal on their first drive and a 5-yard touchdown run by James Conner on their second. They led 9-0, failing on a two-point attempt, before the Cowboys got a 49-yard field goal from Brandon Aubrey.

Dallas gave up only 10 points in its first two games, beating the Giants 40-0 and the Jets 30-10.