Lukas Van Ness out of Packers OTAs after breaking tip of his thumb

  
Published May 29, 2024 03:20 PM

Packers edge rusher Lukas Van Ness isn’t on the field with the rest of the team for their OTA practices this week.

Reporters at Wednesday’s workout passed along word about Van Ness working with the group of players rehabbing injuries and head coach Matt LaFleur provided an update on the 2023 first-round pick’s status at a press conference later in the day.

“He broke his thumb a little bit. Just the tip,” LaFleur said.

LaFleur gave no indication that Van Ness’s injury creates a long-term concern for the team. He had 32 tackles and four sacks during the regular season last year and he added another sack in the playoffs.