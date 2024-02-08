Luke Fickell hopes to have Mike Vrabel around Wisconsin “as much as possible”

Former Titans head coach Mike Vrabel did not land another job during this year’s head coach hiring cycle and his future plans may involve some time at the college level.

University of Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell was a college teammate of Vrabel’s at Ohio State and the two men were on the school’s coaching staff together earlier in their careers. During an interview with ESPN Wisconsin this week, Fickell said that he’s spoken to Vrabel about spending “a little bit of time” with the team during the spring and he told Pete Thamel of ESPN.com that Vrabel has an open door to be around the program.

“I love Mike and want him around as much as possible,” Fickell said. “I want to see how much he’d like to be around, in the spring for sure. And we’ll go from there.”

Vrabel spent three years as an assistant at his alma mater after the end of his playing career and an informal return to that level may be part of the process of formulating a plan for his next official steps in the coaching world.