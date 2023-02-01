Luke Getsy: Being head coach at Senior Bowl a “tremendous opportunity”

Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy is wearing a different cap in Mobile, Alabama this week.

Getsy is serving as the head coach of one of the teams at this year’s Senior Bowl as part of the game’s focus on having coaches move up a rung or two on the ladder while working with players trying to take the same step in their careers. Getsy said that “the structure, planning it all, putting it all together, all that stuff is really valuable for me” as he continues to grow as a coach.

That’s not the only reason Getsy calls this week “a tremendous opportunity,’ however. He also gets an up-close view of prospects who could help the ongoing rebuilding effort in Chicago and called that kind of time with players “the main reason it’s awesome” to be in Mobile.

“That’s like the natural: Is this guy just a baller or not ?” Getsy said, via the team’s website. “You get to see the subtle movements. You get to see how they handle change, how fast they can learn something and then go out and perform it that quickly because that’s the world we live in. We can’t do the same thing every week; you’ve got to be able to adapt. So this is a really good opportunity.”

The Bears have coaches working on both staffs at the Senior Bowl, so they should come out of the week with a lot of information to use as they continue putting together their draft board heading into April.