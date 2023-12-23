Luke Musgrave on finishing game with lacerated kidney: It’s football, you play with pain

Packers tight end Luke Musgrave was having a strong rookie season until a hard fall after a catch in Week 11 left him with a lacerated kidney. Musgrave hasn’t played since that game, but he did stay in the game at the time, and he says it’s just what football players do.

“I knew something was probably wrong, but I mean, that’s kind of football,” Musgrave said. “You play through pain and then it usually hurts a little more after the game.”

Musgrave said it wasn’t until a few hours after the game that he realized he had a serious injury.

“When I got home,” Musgrave said. “Just blood in the urine.”

Five weeks later, Musgrave is back on the practice field, but he’s still limited in what he can do and not having any contact. Still, Musgrave says he’ll return for the end of the season if doctors clear him.

That seems unlikely, but the Packers have to like the toughness Musgrave showed, as well as what Musgrave showed when he had become a valuable part of the offense before the injury. He has a future in Green Bay.