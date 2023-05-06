 Skip navigation
Luke Musgrave should get a chance to be the No. 1 tight end in Green Bay

  
Published May 6, 2023 06:26 PM
After years of not giving quarterback Aaron Rodgers significant support via pass catchers taken in the draft, three of Green Bay’s top four picks in 2023 play tight end or receiver.

The highest of the three that were picked -- second-round tight end Luke Musgrave (pictured on the right) -- has a chance to be the starter, right away.

As noted by Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com, the departure of Robert Tonyan and (presumably) Marcedes Lewis creates a hole at the top of the depth chart, and Musgrave “should get a chance right away to be the No. 1 tight end.”

Musgrave’s biggest competition ultimately could come from third-round tight end Tucker Kraft (pictured on the left).

Musgrave missed most of last season with a knee injury. That red flag coupled with a glut of great tight ends likely helped knock him down to No. 42.

The Packers also added three receivers in the draft to help first-year starter Jordan Love, led by second-rounder Jayden Reed.

That gives Green Bay plenty of young pass catchers, but not much of an established presence. Coach Matt LaFleur has said they’d like to add “some veteran leadership ” to the group.