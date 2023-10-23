Mac Jones: At the end of the day, we fought back

The Patriots got a big comeback victory over the Bills on Sunday, with Mac Jones hitting Mike Gesicki for a 1-yard touchdown with just 12 seconds remaining to pull off the upset.

After the game, Jones said part of the takeaway from the victory is that the Patriots just need to keep fighting.

“[I]t’s just a crumb, right? That’s what I always say. And you’ve got to build off that,” Jones said in his press conference. “You’ve got to build off that and attack every day the same. It’s all about playing for each other, playing for the guy next to you and understanding why. So we did that today and we need to continue to do that every day in practice and in the games.”

Jones and the Patriots have been struggling mightily this season, with New England’s only victory coming over the Jets. But Jones said sticking to the process was what helped him and the team beat Buffalo.

“It’s hard when the results aren’t there. But continue to do that and continue to get better,” Jones said. “We left some stuff out there, as always. But at the end of the day, we fought back. And the offensive line, especially, just gave me the time I needed today. And when I have time, I can read the offense how we’re supposed to and I really appreciate those guys.”

While Jones entered the game having thrown no touchdowns and five interceptions in New England’s last three games, he said he never lost confidence.

“I’ll always believe in myself,” Jones said. “And I’m not going to sit up here and say it every time. But I do believe in myself. And I do that through work and all that stuff.

“That’s why football’s the greatest team sport. It’s the quarterback, you go as your quarterback goes. So for me, just continuing to be the same guy every day and just be Mac.”

The Patriots will try to make it two in a row when they face the Dolphins on the road next week.