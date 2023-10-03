Mac Jones: I believe in myself, I will show that I can do the job

When the Patriots hired Bill O’Brien as their offensive coordinator this offseason, the hope was that his arrival would help quarterback Mac Jones improve after a disappointing 2022 season but the early results have not shown that desired growth.

The Patriots are 1-3 and Jones has turned the ball over five times. Three of those turnovers came against the Cowboys in Sunday’s 38-3 loss and Dallas returned two of them for touchdowns to help fuel the rout. Jones was eventually pulled from the game, but head coach Bill Belichick said that he will still be the starter in Week Five against the Saints.

During an appearance on WEEI Monday, Jones was asked whether he feels he has the support of the organization moving forward.

“I think, for me, I just gotta go out there and win some games,” Jones said. “And that’s what it all comes down to is going out there and doing my part. I’m working hard. I know I can do it. I have to believe in myself. And I didn’t really give them a lot to believe in the other night, but I will show that I can do it. And that comes from hard work and trusting myself and trusting them.”

If the Patriots don’t start winning some more games, there will inevitably be changes to how they do business and one of them could deal with the quarterback position. The next opportunity to win one comes against the Saints in Week Five and the sooner the better for all involved in New England.