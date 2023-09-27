Mac Jones sidesteps further questions about Sauce Gardner’s allegations

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is no longer touching the topic of whether he struck Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner in the “private parts.”

On Monday, Jones offered a weak denial of the allegation, saying “On that play, nothing was intentional. I just got up and went back to the huddle, and that’s it.”

On Wednesday, Jones was asked about it again, during his usual mid-week press conference. Specifically, Jones was asked to respond to the contention by various current and former players that it was a dirty play.

“Like I just said earlier, just really focused on the Cowboys as you can see,” Jones told reporters. “Just trying to prepare for a good defense and that’s my focus. Trying to control the controllables. Looking forward to building this week, we have practice today, got practice tomorrow and Friday. So, prime-time game in a great stadium with a great football culture, so that’s what I’m kind of looking forward to.”

On one hand, that’s the kind of “on to Cincinnati” response we’ve come to expect from the Stepford Patriots. On the other hand, Jones is being accused yet again of dirty play. He’s specifically being accused of hitting an opponent in the crotch. The video isn’t conclusive, but common sense suggests that Jones struck Gardner and that it was no accident.

If the accusation is false, he should be upset. He should be mad. He should be indignant. He should be pushing back against the notion that he would engage in such shenanigans.

By not offering a clear and loud and pointed attack on the idea that he’s being accused of doing something he didn’t do, Jones is bolstering the perception that he did it. And the reality seems to be that he did.

On Tuesday, I tried to get Jets receiver Garrett Wilson’s perspective on the issue. Said Wilson, “I’m gonna stay away from that one. . . . I don’t know. I’m gonna let them handle it.”

It will be a while until they can discuss it face to face. The Jets don’t play the Patriots again until Week 18.