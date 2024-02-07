Mad Dog makes his annual Super Bowl visit to PFT Live

We love Chris “Mad Dog” Russo. Every Super Bowl week, he drops by the PFT Live set for some football talk and some laughs.

He did it again this year. The full video is attached.

Click it and you’ll learn about his ongoing love of the NFL Record & Fact Book, the origin of his gummies habit, whether he did or didn’t try LSD in the early 1970s, whether he knows as much about Super Bowl trivia as he claims, the two prop bets that hit for him late in both conference championships, and a lot more.

We always have a blast talking to him. Hopefully you’ll have a blast listening to him.

Mad Dog’s show happens weekdays on SiriusXM Mad Dog Radio from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. ET.