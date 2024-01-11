Mahomes and Kelce are one TD away from tying Brady and Gronkowski for most postseason TDs

In the 22 postseason games they played together, Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski connected on 15 touchdown passes, the most for any pair of teammates in NFL playoff history. On Saturday night, another quarterback and tight end combination could tie or break that record.

Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have connected on 14 touchdown passes in their 14 postseason games together. One more touchdown pass from Mahomes to Kelce would tie Brady and Gronkowski’s record, and two more would break their record.

Joe Montana and Jerry Rice, who connected on 12 postseason touchdown passes, have the third-most for a pair of teammates in NFL history.

A touchdown catch for Kelce on Saturday night would also make it seven consecutive postseason games in which he has caught a touchdown pass. That would move him into a tie for the second-most consecutive postseason games with a touchdown catch in NFL history. Only Steelers Hall of Fame receiver John Stallworth, who caught touchdown passes in eight consecutive postseason games, has more.