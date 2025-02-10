Mahomes-Kelce is the most prolific QB-receiver combo in Super Bowl history with 389 yards

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce played a game to forget in Super Bowl LIX, but they nonetheless got themselves a place in NFL history in the process.

With Kelce catching four Mahomes passes and gaining 39 receiving yards, the Mahomes-Kelce combination has now totaled 389 yards in their four Super Bowls together. That’s the most yards for any quarterback throwing to any receiver in Super Bowl history.

The previous record was 364 yards, which was the total that both Tom Brady threw to Rob Gronkowski in Super Bowls, and that Terry Bradshaw threw to Lynn Swann in Super Bowls. Joe Montana and Jerry Rice were just behind them, with 363 yards in the three Super Bowls they played together.

Now Mahomes and Kelce are first on the list. Whether they ever add to that total — or whether Kelce is done in the NFL altogether — remains to be seen.