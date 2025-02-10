 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_rodgers_250211.jpg
Steelers emerge as favorite to land Rodgers
nbc_pft_parade_250211.jpg
Eagles’ parade will be on Valentine’s Day
nbc_pft_moore_250211.jpg
Saints’ ownership is appealing to Moore

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Other PFT Content

Mahomes-Kelce is the most prolific QB-receiver combo in Super Bowl history with 389 yards

  
Published February 10, 2025 12:04 PM

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce played a game to forget in Super Bowl LIX, but they nonetheless got themselves a place in NFL history in the process.

With Kelce catching four Mahomes passes and gaining 39 receiving yards, the Mahomes-Kelce combination has now totaled 389 yards in their four Super Bowls together. That’s the most yards for any quarterback throwing to any receiver in Super Bowl history.

The previous record was 364 yards, which was the total that both Tom Brady threw to Rob Gronkowski in Super Bowls, and that Terry Bradshaw threw to Lynn Swann in Super Bowls. Joe Montana and Jerry Rice were just behind them, with 363 yards in the three Super Bowls they played together.

Now Mahomes and Kelce are first on the list. Whether they ever add to that total — or whether Kelce is done in the NFL altogether — remains to be seen.