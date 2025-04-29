 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_belichickinterviewv2_250429.jpg
How Belichick’s characteristics have evolved
nbc_pft_droy_250429.jpg
NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year odds post-draft
nbc_pft_oroyodds_250429.jpg
NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year odds post-draft

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_belichickinterviewv2_250429.jpg
How Belichick’s characteristics have evolved
nbc_pft_droy_250429.jpg
NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year odds post-draft
nbc_pft_oroyodds_250429.jpg
NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year odds post-draft

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Maine WR Montigo Moss, Randy Moss’ son, will tryout at Vikings’ rookie minicamp

  
Published April 29, 2025 03:06 PM

Maine wide receiver Montigo Moss, the son of Hall of Famer Randy Moss, has accepted an invitation to the Vikings’ rookie minicamp, Moss’ representation announced Tuesday.

Montigo Moss went undrafted over the weekend, but his father’s team will give him a shot as a tryout player.

Montigo Moss caught 61 passes for 722 yards and seven touchdowns in earning All-CAA honors last season.

In five college seasons, he caught 143 passes for 1,692 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Randy Moss was a first-round pick of the Vikings in 1998 on his way to becoming one of the best receivers in NFL history. He played eight seasons in Minnesota and made 587 catches for 9,316 yards and 92 touchdowns. Moss was a first-ballot Hall of Famer in 2018.