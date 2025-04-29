Maine WR Montigo Moss, Randy Moss’ son, will tryout at Vikings’ rookie minicamp

Maine wide receiver Montigo Moss, the son of Hall of Famer Randy Moss, has accepted an invitation to the Vikings’ rookie minicamp, Moss’ representation announced Tuesday.

Montigo Moss went undrafted over the weekend, but his father’s team will give him a shot as a tryout player.

Montigo Moss caught 61 passes for 722 yards and seven touchdowns in earning All-CAA honors last season.

In five college seasons, he caught 143 passes for 1,692 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Randy Moss was a first-round pick of the Vikings in 1998 on his way to becoming one of the best receivers in NFL history. He played eight seasons in Minnesota and made 587 catches for 9,316 yards and 92 touchdowns. Moss was a first-ballot Hall of Famer in 2018.