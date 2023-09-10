Malik Hooker added to Cowboys’ injury report with an illness

The Cowboys added safety Malik Hooker to the injury report Saturday. He is questionable with an illness.

The expectation is Hooker will play against the Giants, according to the team website.

The Cowboys already likely won’t have one of their top three safeties, with Donovan Wilson doubtful with a calf injury, so they need Hooker.

The team also elevated two players from the practice squad, with cornerback C.J. Goodwin and offensive lineman Brock Hoffman expected to dress.

Goodwin is a core special teams player. He has played more than 300 special teams snaps each of the past three seasons, including 343 last season.

Hoffman provides insurance with starting left guard Tyler Smith doubtful with a hamstring strain. Left tackle Tyron Smith is questionable with an ankle injury.