Malik Nabers, Joe Alt ruled out for rest of Giants-Chargers game

The Giants and Chargers opened the second half of Sunday’s game at MetLife Stadium by ruling out a pair of injured players.

Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers will not return after being carted off with a knee injury in the second quarter of the game. Nabers suffered a non-contact injury to his right knee and there will be a lot of people around the Giants hoping for good news after what appeared to be a significant injury.

The Chargers lost left tackle Joe Alt to an ankle injury earlier in the game and he has also been ruled out. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that he is believed to have a high-ankle sprain.

The Giants lead 13-10 early in the third quarter.