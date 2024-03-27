Malik Nabers runs 4.35, wants to win “battle” with Marvin Harrison Jr., Rome Odunze

LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers had a strong Pro Day today, and afterward he said he hoped it showed that he’s the best wide receiver in the 2024 NFL draft.

Nabers ran a 4.35-second 40-yard dash, and when asked on ESPN afterward how aware he is that there’s a debate among draft watchers about whether he, Marvin Harrison Jr. or Rome Odunze is the No. 1 receiver in the draft, Nabers answered, “very aware.”

“I care about it a lot,” Nabers said of wanting the recognition as the best receiver in the draft.

Nabers pointed to another LSU wide receiver, Justin Jefferson, who was the fifth receiver selected in the 2020 NFL draft, but has proven himself the best. Nabers said Jefferson has been motivated to prove he’s better than the other receivers in his draft class.

“If you asked Justin Jefferson the same thing when he was coming out he would say the same thing,” Jefferson said. “It’s going to always be a battle between us.”

Nabers hopes to win that battle by being the first receiver to have his name called on draft night — and if Harrison or Odunze or both are drafted ahead of him, Nabers hopes to make the teams that passed on him regret it.