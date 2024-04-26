 Skip navigation
Malik Nabers: When the ball’s in the QB’s hands, Malik’s going to be open

  
Published April 26, 2024 03:44 PM

Malik Nabers joined the list of first-round wideouts from LSU on Thursday night when the Giants made him the sixth overall pick of the draft.

During a press conference at the team’s facility on Friday, Nabers said that he hopes to follow in the footsteps of players like Odell Beckham Jr., Justin Jefferson, and Ja’Marr Chase while also “being the best Malik Nabers I can possibly be.” That Nabers is a wideout who has an unshakable belief in his ability to get open for Daniel Jones’ passes.

“It’s just second nature,” Nabers said, via Darryl Slater of NJ.com. “It’s just me being a dog, always being that person a quarterback can rely on giving the ball to, having that confidence: ‘When the ball is in the quarterback’s hands, Malik is going to be open.’ So I’m glad I had that quarterback this year that was able to do that. I have that little Spider-Man mentality when I feel somebody. I just know how to react to the ball and understand where the defender can be.”

Nabers added that the best way to utilize him is to “just get the ball in my hands” and the Giants hope that mentality brings an end to their extended search for a dynamic offensive playmaker in the passing game.