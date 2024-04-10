Malik Nabers will travel to Indianapolis on Thursday after visits to Jets, Bears

LSU receiver Malik Nabers is popular.

He met with the Cardinals and Chargers last week. He was in New York, visiting with the Jets today before heading to Chicago.

After visiting the Bears on Wednesday, Nabers will head to Indianapolis.

He will meet with the Colts on Thursday, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Media reports. It is a scheduled visit not previously reported.

The Colts need another weapon to join Michael Pittman.

Nabers had back-to-back, 1,000-yard seasons, catching 72 passes for 1,017 yards and three touchdowns in 2022 and 89 for 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns last season.