Malik Willis follows Jeff Hafley to the Dolphins

  
Published March 9, 2026 01:06 PM

The Dolphins now have a quarterback who can thrive in cold weather.

With Tua Tagovailoa due to be released on Wednesday, the Dolphins have agreed to terms with former Packers backup quarterback Malik Willis.

Per multiple reports, it’s a three-year, $67.5 million deal. The $22.5 million APY falls in the dead center of the $20 million to $25 million annual average we’d heard about from a G.M. at the Scouting Combine.

The benefit for the Dolphins is to get three years. Many believed it would be a two-year deal.

The fact that the Dolphins made a beeline for Willis makes it clear that both coach Jeff Hafley and G.M. Jon-Eric Sullivan believe in Willis. They had full access to him for the last two years, on the practice field, during meetings, etc. They have far more information than teams usually have about free agents, and they think Willis can play for the Dolphins like he did in limited duty for the Packers over the past two years.