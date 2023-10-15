Malik Willis in at QB for Titans after Ryan Tannehill ankle injury

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been carted to the locker room with an ankle injury, and Malik Willis is now in for Tennessee.

Willis completed his first pass of the season when he came in for Tannehill and tried to get something going for a Titans offense that is struggling today, but Willis’s first drive ended with a punt.

As a rookie last season, Willis struggled, but this year he has at least performed well enough in practice to stay ahead of second-round rookie Will Levis on the depth chart.

The Ravens have a 21-13 lead in the fourth quarter.