Malik Willis: Josh Myers did an “awesome” job blocking after throwing up on the football

  
Published September 19, 2024 07:14 AM

Packers center Josh Myers threw up on the football an instant before snapping it to quarterback Malik Willis on Sunday, forcing Willis to hold onto the football and run when he was supposed to pass. But Willis says no one should criticize Myers for that.

Willis said he saw Myers puke right in front of him and didn’t think he’d be able to keep playing, but instead Myers immediately snapped the vomit-covered ball and carried out his blocking assignment.

“I didn’t know whether it would get snapped or not,” Willis said. “He jumped straight into blocking. He did a great job. I was surprised he got the ball off, and then he started blocking. It was awesome.”

Willis said he never would have talked about it if he had known that people would take it as Myers’ fault that the play broke down.

“I told him sorry a bunch of times because I think he’s getting a lot of flak. He was working so hard, he threw up,” Willis said. “A lot of stuff is going through your mind when you’re throwing up and one of them’s not football.”

Still, Willis says, vomit on a football prevents a quarterback from doing his job.

“I couldn’t throw it,” Willis said. “I just couldn’t. It was wet.”