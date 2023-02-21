 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Manchester United bidders are asked to not implicitly criticize the Glazers

  
Published February 21, 2023 06:56 AM
nbc_pft_bucshirecanales_230217
February 17, 2023 08:48 AM
Dave Canales will take over as offensive coordinator for the Bucs after serving on Peter Carroll's staff as QB coach in Seattle, and he'll have his hands full from the jump given the lack of QBs on Tampa Bay's roster.

The Glazer family, owners of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, have owned Manchester United of the Premier League since 2005. Their tenure has been controversial from start to finish.

As it closes in on finishing, there’s a new controversy.

As reported recently by the London Times, via Sports Business Journal, groups bidding for the soccer club have been instructed to stop criticizing the Glazers in public efforts to secure the team.

The Qatar-led group, for example, has promised to return the team to its “former glories.” That has been interpreted as criticism of the Glazers. There also has been an issue with comments aimed at appealing to supporters of the team who have been critical of the Glazer in the past.

The current bids are believed to be in the range of $4.8 billion to $6 billion. The Glazers hope to push that number even higher.

Regardless of the amounts of the bigs or the things said by the bidders, the problem is and has been that the most ardent fans of the team want the Glazers out. Most of those folks never even wanted them in.

And it’s never been a secret or a surprise. That makes the sudden emergence of thin skin on the issue of potential criticism even more confusing. After 18 years, they should be used to it.