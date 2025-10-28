Marcus Jones agrees to three-year extension with Patriots

Cornerback Marcus Jones won’t be leaving New England anytime soon.

The Patriots announced on Tuesday that Jones has signed a contract extension. The team calls it a long-term deal and NFL Media reports that it is a three-year extension. The 2022 third-round pick was playing this season on the final year of his rookie contract.

Jones has started five games this season and he’s played 76 percent of the Patriots’ defensive snaps. He has 36 tackles, two interceptions, a sack, and nine passes defensed in that action.

Jones also returns punts and he had an 87-yard touchdown in New England’s Week 4 win over the Panthers. That was his second career punt return score and he’s also scored on an interception and a pass reception over his time in the NFL.