 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_risefall_251028.jpg
NFL Week 8: Who’s on the rise, dropping
nbc_pft_mangold_251028.jpg
Honoring Mangold’s legacy, impact on the NFL
nbc_pft_carsonwentz_251028.jpg
Vikings’ QB options with Wentz out for season

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_risefall_251028.jpg
NFL Week 8: Who’s on the rise, dropping
nbc_pft_mangold_251028.jpg
Honoring Mangold’s legacy, impact on the NFL
nbc_pft_carsonwentz_251028.jpg
Vikings’ QB options with Wentz out for season

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Marcus Jones agrees to three-year extension with Patriots

  
Published October 28, 2025 12:33 PM

Cornerback Marcus Jones won’t be leaving New England anytime soon.

The Patriots announced on Tuesday that Jones has signed a contract extension. The team calls it a long-term deal and NFL Media reports that it is a three-year extension. The 2022 third-round pick was playing this season on the final year of his rookie contract.

Jones has started five games this season and he’s played 76 percent of the Patriots’ defensive snaps. He has 36 tackles, two interceptions, a sack, and nine passes defensed in that action.

Jones also returns punts and he had an 87-yard touchdown in New England’s Week 4 win over the Panthers. That was his second career punt return score and he’s also scored on an interception and a pass reception over his time in the NFL.