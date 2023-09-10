Marcus Williams, Jalen Pitre ruled out; J.K. Dobbins leaves with ankle injury

Both the Texans and the Ravens are playing without a starting safety in the second half.

The Ravens have ruled out Marcus Williams with a left shoulder injury.

He left for the locker room in the first half and originally was designated as questionable to return.

Williams made four tackles and had a pass defensed.

Geno Stone replaced him.

The Texans ruled out Jalen Pitre with a chest injury. He had two tackles and a quarterback hit before leaving.

M.J. Stewart replaced Pitre.

The Ravens took a 15-6 lead on a 2-yard touchdown run by Justice Hill followed by a two-point run by Hill. But running back J.K. Dobbins was injured on the play before the touchdown on a 5-yard reception from Lamar Jackson.

Dobbins needed the assistance of two athletic trainers to get to the training room.

The Ravens announced he has an ankle injury and is questionable to return.