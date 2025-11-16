Mark Andrews moves to No. 1 in receiving yards in Ravens history, Ravens lead 3-0

Tight end Mark Andrews made some history while helping the Ravens take an early lead in Cleveland.

Andrews caught an 11-yard pass from quarterback Lamar Jackson to become the franchise’s all-time leader in receiving yards. Andrews entered the day three yards behind Derrick Mason and now has 5,785 receiving yards for his career.

Jackson went Andrews’ way again on a second down near the end zone, but they were not able to connect for a touchdown. Myles Garrett sacked Jackson on the next play and the Ravens had to settle for a Tyler Loop field goal.

The kick made it 3-0 Ravens with just under five minutes to go in the first quarter.