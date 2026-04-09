Mark Andrews sees “a lot of opportunities” in new Ravens offense

It’s been an offseason of major changes for the Ravens, but none of them have involved tight end Mark Andrews.

There have been moments in the past when it looked like Andrews might move on from Baltimore, but no break ever came and Andrews is the only tight end back from the team’s final season with John Harbaugh as their head coach. Isaiah Likely followed Harbaugh to the Giants while Charlie Kolar signed with the Chargers in moves that set Andrews up as the clear No. 1 tight end for new head coach Jesse Minter and offensive coordinator Declan Doyle.

Andrews said on Wednesday that he has “always felt” like the top guy and that he thinks the new offensive scheme is going to suit him well.

“I don’t think that ever changes,” Andrews said, via the team’s website. “But I think that for [Likely], I’m excited for him and his opportunity. I’m excited for Charlie and his opportunity. I’m going to continue to get better and grow my game, and I think there’s going to be a lot of opportunities in this offense.”

Andrews had 48 catches for 422 yards and five touchdowns last season. That yardage total was the lowest of his career, but it sounds like he expects his production to reverse course this fall.