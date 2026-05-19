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Mark Davis keeps selling off more and more pieces of the Raiders

  
Published May 19, 2026 11:40 AM

Raiders owner Mark Davis continues to own less and less of the team.

Via Albert Breer of SI.com, this week’s ownership meeting will include votes on several Raiders-related transactions.

Egon Durban hopes to buy another 11 percent of the team, which would push his personal holdings to 22 percent. Michael Meldman targets another 5.4 percent, for a total of 12.9 percent.

“Small chunks” of the team also will be purchased by Dell founder Michael Dell, Blackstone executive Joseph Baratta, WME CEO Ari Emanuel, and TKO president Mark Shapiro.

Earlier this year, Davis created a succession plan that would give Durban an option to buy controlling interest in the team, if/when Davis decides to cash out entirely.

For now, Davis is cashing out partially. He still has enough to run the team. It’s starting to feel like Davis is inching toward exiting the business he inherited when his father, Al Davis, died in 2011.

As Davis, who turned 72 on Monday, said earlier this year, he’s not married. He has no children. He can’t take it with him, and he can’t pass it on. Why not turn it into a mountain of cash while he’s still young enough to properly spend it?