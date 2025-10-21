Mark Davis: You have to have faith in the people you hired, and I do

The Raiders had one of the ugliest losses for any team so far in 2025 on Sunday, falling 31-0 to the division-rival Chiefs.

Team owner Mark Davis noted just how bad it was at the fall owner’s meetings on Tuesday.

“Not happy,” Davis told Vinny Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal of his postgame feeling. “It was a really, really, really bad day.”

The Raiders are now 2-5 in their first season with Pete Carroll as head coach and John Spytek as General Manager. While Sunday’s contest was the kind of game that often leads an owner to contemplate changes, Davis is instead preaching patience.

That’s in large part because of his recent experience with another Las Vegas franchise he owns — the WNBA’s Aces. When the club fell to 14-14 on the season in August and lost by 53 points, he noted he started questioning everything. But then he stayed the course, saying, “I had faith in the leadership that I hired.”

The Aces, of course, just won their third WNBA championship in four seasons earlier this month.

Davis wants to take a similar approach with the Raiders.

“It’s unbelievable that I was given that opportunity,” Davis said, “to have that in my mindset.

“You always question, but as I did with the Aces, I had faith in the leadership, just as I have faith in the people that I hired here as the head coach and general manager,” Davis added. “And I’m going to let them do their job and let’s see what the results are.”

So while Davis received some apologies from members of the organization in the aftermath of Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs, that’s not what he wants.

“I told them, I’m not looking for apologies,” Davis said. “I’m looking for answers.”

It’s up to Carroll, Spytek, and the rest of the Raiders to come through.

“You have to have faith in the people that you hired. And I do,” Davis said. “You’ve got to give them a chance to do the job.”