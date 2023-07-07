 Skip navigation
Mark Ingram leaves the playing field for the TV studio

  
Published July 7, 2023 04:53 AM

Veteran running back Mark Ingram has announced that this season he’ll be in the TV studio, not on the field.

Ingram and Fox Sports released a statement saying that he’ll be part of Fox’s college football studio show for the 2023 season. Although the 33-year-old Ingram didn’t specifically say he’s retired from the NFL, it appears that his playing days are over.

“I can’t wait to feel the energy and excitement every Saturday, alongside some of the most talented and entertaining names in our sport, at the biggest games in college football,” he said in a statement.

Ingram won the Heisman Trophy in 2009 at Alabama and was a first-round draft pick of the Saints in 2011. He played eight years in New Orleans, two in Baltimore, one in Houston, and then ended his career back in New Orleans. In 2022 he carried 62 times for 233 yards.