 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Texas Rangers
Braves land relievers Pierce Johnson and Taylor Hearn in trades with Rockies and Rangers
San Diego Padres v Toronto Blue Jays
MLB Best Bets, July 24: Padres vs Pirates
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
MX Washougal 2023 2-stroke Carson Brown scenic.jpg
Carson Brown wins 2-stroke Challenge at the Washougal Nationals

Top Clips

nbc_roto_ctb_jonathanindia_230724.jpg
How India could factor into trade deadline
nbc_simms_rbsalaryv2_230724.jpg
How to reward RB performance, help fix salaries
nbc_csu_maddenratingsv2_230724.jpg
Madden ratings breakdown; who deserves a 99?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Texas Rangers
Braves land relievers Pierce Johnson and Taylor Hearn in trades with Rockies and Rangers
San Diego Padres v Toronto Blue Jays
MLB Best Bets, July 24: Padres vs Pirates
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
MX Washougal 2023 2-stroke Carson Brown scenic.jpg
Carson Brown wins 2-stroke Challenge at the Washougal Nationals

Top Clips

nbc_roto_ctb_jonathanindia_230724.jpg
How India could factor into trade deadline
nbc_simms_rbsalaryv2_230724.jpg
How to reward RB performance, help fix salaries
nbc_csu_maddenratingsv2_230724.jpg
Madden ratings breakdown; who deserves a 99?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mark Murphy gives General Manager Brian Gutekunst vote of confidence

  
Published July 24, 2023 03:11 PM

The Packers are 53-28-1 in five years with Brian Gutekunst as their General Manager, twice reaching the NFC Championship Game. Gutekunst hired Matt LaFleur as the Packers’ head coach in 2019, which has turned out to be a good hire.

Now, Gutekunst’s future rides on the right shoulder of Jordan Love.

Gutekunst used the 26th overall pick in 2020 on Love despite having Aaron Rodgers. He traded Rodgers to the Jets this offseason, sending the franchise in a different direction.

Team president Mark Murphy gave Gutekunst a vote of confidence Monday.

“First of all, he was trained by Ted Thompson, and obviously Ted was great at it,” Murphy said, via video from Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com. “What I love about Brian is he doesn’t have an ego. What’s going to be best for the organization? He took a lot of heat when he drafted Jordan Love, but at least in my mind, that pick has turned out to be. . . . We’ll see what Jordan ends up being. Hopefully, he’ll be very solid and a good quarterback, but selecting [Love] gave us the flexibility to now be able to trade where we traded Aaron and were able to get a pretty good return for him.”