Mark Murphy gives General Manager Brian Gutekunst vote of confidence

The Packers are 53-28-1 in five years with Brian Gutekunst as their General Manager, twice reaching the NFC Championship Game. Gutekunst hired Matt LaFleur as the Packers’ head coach in 2019, which has turned out to be a good hire.

Now, Gutekunst’s future rides on the right shoulder of Jordan Love.

Gutekunst used the 26th overall pick in 2020 on Love despite having Aaron Rodgers. He traded Rodgers to the Jets this offseason, sending the franchise in a different direction.

Team president Mark Murphy gave Gutekunst a vote of confidence Monday.

“First of all, he was trained by Ted Thompson, and obviously Ted was great at it,” Murphy said, via video from Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com. “What I love about Brian is he doesn’t have an ego. What’s going to be best for the organization? He took a lot of heat when he drafted Jordan Love, but at least in my mind, that pick has turned out to be. . . . We’ll see what Jordan ends up being. Hopefully, he’ll be very solid and a good quarterback, but selecting [Love] gave us the flexibility to now be able to trade where we traded Aaron and were able to get a pretty good return for him.”