Mark Murphy: I’m anxious to see the Jets, and lots of former Packers, on Hard Knocks

Officially, the NFL has not announced which team will appear on Hard Knocks this year. Packers President Mark Murphy says it’s going to be the Jets.

Murphy wrote in his monthly column on Packers.com that he’s ready to see the Jets on Hard Knocks and looking forward to seeing the many former Packers on the team, including Aaron Rodgers, Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, Adrian Amos, Billy Turner, Tim Boyle, Malik Taylor and Adam Pankey.

“Hard Knocks is a great show and gives fans an inside look at a team’s training camp,” Murphy wrote. “It also provides good publicity for the team. The downside is that it can be a distraction and teams are concerned that other teams can learn information from the show. The best thing to do if you don’t want to be on Hard Knocks is to make the playoffs every year. The league (and HBO) can only require a team to appear on Hard Knocks if they have failed to make the playoffs two years in a row. I’m anxious to see the Jets and the many ex-Packers on Hard Knocks this summer – should be very entertaining.”

No team has volunteered to do Hard Knocks this year, and of the four teams that fit the criteria to be forced to appear on the show, the Jets offer the most compelling story, thanks to Rodgers’ presence. The Jets don’t want to be on the show, but they’re bracing for the NFL to make them , and Murphy thinks that’s going to happen.