Mark Murphy: I’m anxious to see the Jets, and lots of former Packers, on Hard Knocks

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Caeleb Dressel rediscovered the joy of swimming during months away
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_penske_230701.jpg
Fowler leaps up the leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerdiscussion_230701.jpg
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Caeleb Dressel rediscovered the joy of swimming during months away
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_penske_230701.jpg
Fowler leaps up the leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerdiscussion_230701.jpg
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mark Murphy: I’m anxious to see the Jets, and lots of former Packers, on Hard Knocks

  
Published July 1, 2023 11:49 AM

Officially, the NFL has not announced which team will appear on Hard Knocks this year. Packers President Mark Murphy says it’s going to be the Jets.

Murphy wrote in his monthly column on Packers.com that he’s ready to see the Jets on Hard Knocks and looking forward to seeing the many former Packers on the team, including Aaron Rodgers, Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, Adrian Amos, Billy Turner, Tim Boyle, Malik Taylor and Adam Pankey.

Hard Knocks is a great show and gives fans an inside look at a team’s training camp,” Murphy wrote. “It also provides good publicity for the team. The downside is that it can be a distraction and teams are concerned that other teams can learn information from the show. The best thing to do if you don’t want to be on Hard Knocks is to make the playoffs every year. The league (and HBO) can only require a team to appear on Hard Knocks if they have failed to make the playoffs two years in a row. I’m anxious to see the Jets and the many ex-Packers on Hard Knocks this summer – should be very entertaining.”

No team has volunteered to do Hard Knocks this year, and of the four teams that fit the criteria to be forced to appear on the show, the Jets offer the most compelling story, thanks to Rodgers’ presence. The Jets don’t want to be on the show, but they’re bracing for the NFL to make them , and Murphy thinks that’s going to happen.