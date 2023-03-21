Mark Murphy says he’s “sworn to secrecy” on Aaron Rodgers

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mark Murphy says he’s “sworn to secrecy” on Aaron Rodgers

  
Published March 21, 2023 09:31 AM
nbc_pft_draft_20230316v2
March 16, 2023 09:36 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal who they believe are the most glad Aaron Rodgers intends to play for the Jets, from Jordan Love to Jets WRs and more.

Ten days after Packers CEO Mark Murphy made it clear that the Packers were done with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Murphy made it clear that he’s done talking about Aaron Rodgers.

“I would love to tell you everything you want to know about Aaron Rodgers and the Jets but I’m sworn to secrecy not to say anything ,” Murphy said at a Tech Summit at Lambeau Field on Monday, via Fox 11.

When Murphy last spoke about Rodgers, Murphy did little to hide the fact that the team is ready to move on. However, the Packers remain “unreasonable” (in the Jets’ view) regarding their expectations for a Rodgers trade.

As previously explained, there’s no imminent deadline to do a deal. The Packers are willing to wait until the draft. The Jets arguably should be willing to wait even longer.

Either way, the waiting game continues. But if you’re waiting for Murphy to talk some more, you’ll apparently be disappointed.