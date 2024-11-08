 Skip navigation
Marlon Humphrey’s forced fumble leads to Ravens TD to cut deficit to 21-14

  
Published November 7, 2024 10:31 PM

The Ravens needed something — anything — to go their way. Marlon Humphrey answered the bell.

The Ravens cornerback ripped the football from the arm of Bengals running back Chase Brown. Teammate Roquan Smith recovered Humphrey’s forced fumble at the Cincinnati 31.

It was Humphrey’s fifth takeaway of the season.

The Ravens needed only five plays to go 31 yards, cutting their deficit to 21-14 on Derrick Henry’s 1-yard run with 4:12 left in the third quarter.

Henry has scored a touchdown in every game this season.

Lamar Jackson traveled 58 yards, according to NextGen stats, by zig-zagging and then tight-roping the sideline for a 10-yard gain on second-and-9 at the Cincinnati 11 to set up Henry’s touchdown run.

The Ravens still have only 158 yards with touchdown drives covering 59 and 31.