Marquand Manuel slated to interview for Jaguars defensive coordinator Thursday

Marquand Manuel was on Doug Pederson’s coaching staff in Philadelphia and he may be on his way to a reunion with Pederson in Jacksonville.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Jaguars will interview Manuel for their defensive coordinator vacancy on Thursday. Manuel has been the Jets’ safeties coach for the last three seasons.

Manuel was Pederson’s defensive backs coach with the Eagles in 2020 and he spent two of his four seasons in Atlanta as the Falcons’ defensive coordinator. He also coached with the Seahawks and spent time with six teams during his playing career.

Former Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, Titans cornerbacks coach Chris Harris, Ravens secondary coach Chris Hewitt, and Titans defensive coordinator Shane Bowen have also spoken to the Jaguars. Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen is expected to meet with them as well.