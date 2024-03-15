Marquise Brown, Chiefs agree to one-year deal

The Chiefs have brought in a receiver.

Marquise Brown has agreed to a one-year deal with Kansas City, according to multiple reports.

The initial reporting is that Brown’s contract is worth up to $11 million.

A first-round pick in the 2019 draft, Brown played his first three seasons with the Ravens. He had his best season in 2021 when he caught 91 passes for 1,008 yards with six touchdowns.

Baltimore traded Brown to Arizona on the first night of the 2022 draft. His production has dipped over the last two seasons as he’s also dealt with injuries. In 14 games last season, he caught 51 passes for 574 yards with four touchdowns. His 41.0 yards per game was down from 59.1 in 2022.

Despite winning Super Bowl LVIII, the Chiefs had a clear need at receiver. The team released Marquez Valdes-Scantling late last month.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reacted positively to the news of Brown’s signing, posting a smiley face emoji on social media.