Marquise Brown: I want to prove that I can be the guy

  
Published June 12, 2023 02:43 AM
June 9, 2023 09:11 AM
From Justin Jefferson to Najee Harris, Mike Florio and Myles Simmons reveal which players they believe will have a big statistical year.

DeAndre Hopkins is still looking for a new place to play, but his former team has already started to adjust to life without him.

The Cardinals are moving forward with Marquise Brown as their top wide receiver after releasing Hopkins and he said last week that “my thinking process and my role of how I see himself hasn’t changed” because of Hopkins’ departure. While Brown may not have changed his approach to the game, he does feel that he will be entering the season with a need to show that he can succeed in different circumstances.

“I want to prove that I can be the guy ,” Brown said, via Tyler Drake of Arizona Sports. “I want to prove that as an offense, as a team that we can be that team that we know we can be. I feel like everybody feels that way from coaches to all the players. The guys we got around me, the guys we got all around, for me, it’s just about being that one of 11. If I can execute my job when my number is called, being the guy, being not the guy, as long as I do my job.”

The uncertainty about Kyler Murray’s availability doesn’t make this an ideal situation for a wideout, but Brown is in the final year of his contract so there’s no shortage of motivation for him to show that he’s the right guy to lead a receiver room.