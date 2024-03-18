Marquise Brown: When the Chiefs are interested in you, you’ve got to look at that

Receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown has officially inked his one-year deal with the Chiefs and held his introductory press conference on Monday.

Brown said that when he went into free agency, he told his agent that he was interested in Kansas City if there were an opportunity. As it turned out, that feeling was mutual.

“When the Chiefs are interested in you, it’s like, alright, you’ve gotta take a look at that,” Brown said. “Of course, I can go get some money at other places. But at the end of the day, it’s about winning. It’s about what I want. And I feel like everything just worked out the way it should.”

Brown noted that he did have other teams interested and implied that he had more lucrative offers. But the opportunity to play under head coach Andy Reid with quarterback Patrick Mahomes was a significant draw. Plus, he knew the Chiefs had been interested in him when he was entering the league out of Oklahoma in 2019.

“It was other opportunities out there for sure. But I’m happy with the decision,” Brown said. “I’m happy where I’m at. And at the end of the day, I’m a kid that comes from nothing. So the amount of money I’ve made so far in my life is a blessing to me.

“But I’m a football player, you know? I want to play football, I want to win, I want to be part of a winner. And that’s why I’m here.”

Brown said he plans to work out with Mahomes in Texas during the offseason, something that will start in the coming weeks. As he builds chemistry with Mahomes, Brown feels he can bring plenty to Kansas City’s offense.

“Yeah, I feel like I can affect all three levels of the game — short, intermediate, and deep,” Brown said. “I feel like times in Baltimore and in Arizona, I showed facets of things that I can do. But not on a consistent basis. So I feel like here, it’s guys around, interchangeable. We can complete each other. And that way, the best can come out of everyone.”

Through five seasons, Brown has 313 receptions for 3,644 yards with 28 touchdowns.