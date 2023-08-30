Marquise Goodwin “more grateful for life” after dealing with blood clots in legs and lungs

Browns wide receiver Marquise Goodwin has been in the NFL for a decade, but the start to this season feels a lot different than the ones he’s experienced in the past.

Goodwin felt an unexpected shortness of breath while working out during the team’s minicamp this offseason and was then diagnosed with blood clots in his legs and lungs. Goodwin went on blood thinners and missed all of training camp this summer before being activated from the NFI list last weekend.

During a Tuesday press conference, Goodwin said it was “more alarming than scary” to find out about the blood clots and that dealing with them has left him with a new view about having a chance to continue playing.

“I’m just more grateful,” Goodwin said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “I think my perspective has changed in that sense. Just more grateful for life, more grateful for opportunity. Because it could have very well ended. It could have been my last play in minicamp, so I’m glad just to be back on the field for real.”

Goodwin is one of six receivers on the initial 53-man roster in Cleveland, which should leave him with plenty of opportunities to show that there’s more to come before he reaches the end of his football story.