Marshall RB Rasheen Ali out of Senior Bowl with ruptured biceps tendon

Running back Rasheen Ali’s path to the NFL has been complicated by an injury at Senior Bowl practices.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Ali has pulled out of the event after rupturing a biceps tendon.

Ali ran for 1,401 yards and 23 touchdowns while also catching 45 passes during the 2021 season, but missed most of 2022 with an injury. He returned to run 212 times for 1,135 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Thundering Herd in 2023.

Ali is expected to recover in time for the 2024 season and has been projected to be a mid- to late-round pick, but the injury will keep him from taking part in the Combine and otherwise working out for NFL teams leading up to the draft.