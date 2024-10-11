Marshawn Lynch ponders possible run for mayor of Oakland

The T-shirts would surely say, “Vote for Beastmode.”

Via Christopher Cadalego of Politco.com, former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch is considering a potential run for mayor of Oakland.

“It might be a possibility,” Lynch said on his podcast with California governor Gavin Newsom and Doug Hendrickson.

Newsom said that polling shows Lynch has a favorable rating of 43 percent in Oakland — and an unfavorable rating of only seven percent.

“That’s off the charts, brother,” Newsom said. “Seven percent unfavorable? That never has happened in my life.”

Lynch wanted Newsom to stay away from the subject. “Leave that shit alone, Batman,” Lynch said.

Current Oakland mayor Sheng Thao is facing a potential recall election. If that happens, the door could open for Lynch.

“We don’t want to jump the gun just yet, from what I was told,” Lynch said. “I got a good internal team, you know, and I want to make sure I take this off-line with my internal team and make sure this is something that we really wanna do.”

Lynch would be a no-nonsense outsider who would fight for Oakland like no one would. And his press conferences would be epic.

If he shows up for them.