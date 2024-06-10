Marshon Lattimore is at team facility, expected at minicamp this week

Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore, the subject of trade rumors this offseason, skipped the team’s voluntary offseason program. Not participating in organized team activities is something Lattimore has done in the past.

He will, however, attend the Saints’ mandatory minicamp this week.

Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports that Lattimore is at the team facility ahead of Tuesday’s start of minicamp.

Lattimore has spent his entire career with the Saints after joining the team as the 11th overall pick in 2017, and it appears that run will continue for an eighth season.

Injuries have limited Lattimore to a total of 17 games the past two seasons, with two total interceptions. He last made the Pro Bowl in 2021.

Lattimore’s contract runs through 2026, but this is the final year he has with guaranteed money. So, this very well could be Lattimore’s final season with the Saints. He is due to count $14.616 million against the cap this season.