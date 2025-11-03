 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_arrowuparrowdown_251103.jpg
Arrow up for Monangai, Lamar; down for ATL offense
nbc_pft_broncostexans_251103.jpg
Broncos, Chargers rally for big wins
nbc_pft_patriotsfalcons_251103.jpg
Maye, McDaniels are ‘simpatico’ in New England

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_arrowuparrowdown_251103.jpg
Arrow up for Monangai, Lamar; down for ATL offense
nbc_pft_broncostexans_251103.jpg
Broncos, Chargers rally for big wins
nbc_pft_patriotsfalcons_251103.jpg
Maye, McDaniels are ‘simpatico’ in New England

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Marshon Lattimore is believed to have a torn ACL, Luke McCaffrey broke his collarbone

  
Published November 3, 2025 09:47 AM

Sunday night’s game was a disaster for the Commanders on the field and it was even worse on the injury front.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels landed the headlines when he dislocated his left elbow late in the game, but he wasn’t the only player to leave the game with a potentially season-ending injury.

NFL Media reports that cornerback Marshon Lattimore is believed to have a torn ACL after hurting his knee in the 38-14 loss to the Seahawks. He will have an MRI to confirm the initial diagnosis and his season will be over if that’s how things play out.

Wide receiver Luke McCaffrey left the game after returning the opening kickoff and he has reportedly suffered a broken collarbone. The 2024 third-round pick has 11 catches for 203 yards and three touchdowns this season.