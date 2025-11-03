Marshon Lattimore is believed to have a torn ACL, Luke McCaffrey broke his collarbone

Sunday night’s game was a disaster for the Commanders on the field and it was even worse on the injury front.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels landed the headlines when he dislocated his left elbow late in the game, but he wasn’t the only player to leave the game with a potentially season-ending injury.

NFL Media reports that cornerback Marshon Lattimore is believed to have a torn ACL after hurting his knee in the 38-14 loss to the Seahawks. He will have an MRI to confirm the initial diagnosis and his season will be over if that’s how things play out.

Wide receiver Luke McCaffrey left the game after returning the opening kickoff and he has reportedly suffered a broken collarbone. The 2024 third-round pick has 11 catches for 203 yards and three touchdowns this season.