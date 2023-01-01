 Skip navigation
Marshon Lattimore puts Saints up 20-10

  
Published January 1, 2023 10:42 AM
nbc_pft_gbminpreview_221230
December 30, 2022 09:11 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King preview an NFC North showdown between the Packers and Vikings and wonder whether Jaire Alexander may regret his comments about Justin Jefferson.

The Eagles defense kept giving the offense chances to get in front of the Saints on Sunday, but the offense hasn’t done its part.

With the Eagles down 13-10 in the fourth quarter, Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore picked off a pass by Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew and returned it 11 yards for a touchdown. The score pushed the Saints’ lead to 20-10 with just over five minutes left to play.

Lattimore is playing for the first time since suffering an abdominal injury in Week Five.

It’s the first turnover of the day for the Eagles and it might be enough to send them to a second straight loss. If that’s the case, they’ll need to beat the Giants in Week 17 to win the NFC East and earn the top seed in the conference.