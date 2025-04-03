 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_hendricksonrightpriceV2_250403.jpg
Evaluating right price for Hendrickson’s next deal
nbc_pft_kirkcousins_250403.jpg
Falcons make no promises to Cousins about a trade
nbc_pft_rbneedyteams_250403.jpg
Scale of 1-10: Teams needing to draft a RB

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_hendricksonrightpriceV2_250403.jpg
Evaluating right price for Hendrickson’s next deal
nbc_pft_kirkcousins_250403.jpg
Falcons make no promises to Cousins about a trade
nbc_pft_rbneedyteams_250403.jpg
Scale of 1-10: Teams needing to draft a RB

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Marshon Lattimore will wear No. 2 in 2025

  
Published April 3, 2025 02:25 PM

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore will be sporting a new look in his first full season with the Commanders.

The Commanders announced on Thursday that Lattimore will be wearing No. 2 during the 2025 season. Lattimore wore the number while at Ohio State, but has worn No. 23 since entering the NFL in 2017.

Lattimore was a first-round pick of the Saints that year and remained in New Orleans until being traded to the Commanders midway through the 2024 season. Lattimore only played in two regular season games due to a hamstring injury he initially suffered before the trade, but he did return for all three of the team’s playoff outings.

The injury kept Lattimore from playing at the same levels he reached earlier in his career, but the Commanders will be hoping a full offseason and the new number help put him back on track in Washington this year.