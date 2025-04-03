Marshon Lattimore will wear No. 2 in 2025

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore will be sporting a new look in his first full season with the Commanders.

The Commanders announced on Thursday that Lattimore will be wearing No. 2 during the 2025 season. Lattimore wore the number while at Ohio State, but has worn No. 23 since entering the NFL in 2017.

Lattimore was a first-round pick of the Saints that year and remained in New Orleans until being traded to the Commanders midway through the 2024 season. Lattimore only played in two regular season games due to a hamstring injury he initially suffered before the trade, but he did return for all three of the team’s playoff outings.

The injury kept Lattimore from playing at the same levels he reached earlier in his career, but the Commanders will be hoping a full offseason and the new number help put him back on track in Washington this year.