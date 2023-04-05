Marty Lyons will present Joe Klecko for the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former Jets defensive lineman Joe Klecko will have former teammate Marty Lyons present him for the Pro Football Hall of Fame this summer, the Hall announced Wednesday.

Klecko and Lyons played together nine seasons, and along with Abdul Salaam and Mark Gastineau, formed the famed New York Sack Exchange.

Lyons called it “an honor” to present his friend at the Aug. 5 induction in Canton, Ohio.

Klecko was elected as a senior candidate after a long wait to get into the Hall of Fame.