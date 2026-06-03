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Marvin Harrison: I support Jacoby Brissett, but can’t build chemistry while he holds out

  
Published June 3, 2026 06:57 AM

Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett is sitting out voluntary offseason practices while he seeks a new contract, which means he’s not building chemistry with wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Asked whether he has developed chemistry with Brissett, Harrison answered, “Not much. He’s got to be here to do that.”

Harrison added, however, that he supports his teammate seeking what he considers a fair deal.

“I’m all supportive of what he’s doing. He has to do what’s best for him and his family,” Harrison said.

Ultimately, Harrison said a quarterback and a wide receiver get on the same page by working together.

“Reps are the best thing, constant communication off the field, whether it’s meeting with him, watching film together,” Harrison said.

Harrison and Brissett aren’t doing that, and there’s no telling when or if Brissett will get a contract that’s to his satisfaction.