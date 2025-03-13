 Skip navigation
Marvin Harrison Jr., Fanatics end legal dispute

  
Published March 13, 2025 04:55 PM

Nearly a year after he was drafted by the Cardinals, receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.'s jersey will finally be available for purchase.

Via Josh (not John) Weinfuss of ESPN.com, the legal dispute between Harrison and Fanatics has been resolved. Terms of the settlement weren’t released.

Here’s an important one — Weinfuss reports that Harrison jerseys will be available “pretty soon.”

“The dispute between Fanatics and Marvin Harrison Jr. has been resolved,” a Fanatics spokesperson told Weinfuss. “The parties are pleased to have resolved this matter, and looking forward to a productive working relationship going forward.”

The fight traced to a three-year, $1.05 million term sheet that Harrison allegedly signed with Fanatics while in college at Ohio State. Harrison refused to allow Fanatics to produce and sell his jerseys, apparently as leverage to avoid or redo the existing deal.

Fanatics sued Harrison for breach of contract in May 2024. The litigation included a claim that Marvin Harrison Sr., not Marvin Harrison Jr., had signed the term sheet. That resulted in Fanatics adding Harrison Sr. to the lawsuit.

Regardless, it’s now over. Whatever the other terms might or might not be, Harrison jerseys (the name is still blocked as a personalized option on Cardinals jerseys) will finally be available.