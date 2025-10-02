Marvin Harrison Jr.: It was good to see one go through the hoop last week

Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.'s slow start to the season was a talking point heading into Week 4 and a first-half drop that became an interception for the Seahawks suggested it would be an even bigger one after the game.

Harrison was able to bounce back for six catches in the second half, including a touchdown that helped the Cardinals tie the game in the fourth quarter. They ultimately lost 23-20, but the encouraging finish meant that the narrative is a bit different for the 2024 first-round pick this week.

On Wednesday, Harrison said “it was good to see one go through the hoop,” and expressed his gratitude to quarterback Kyler Murray for both going back to him and pumping him up mentally after his drop.

“I see both sides of it,” Harrison said, via the team’s website. “You don’t want anyone feeling sorry for you that they keep coming up to you. But sometimes it is nice to be supported by your teammates. They see the work I put in throughout the week, they see the practices, they know what I am capable of. Means a lot to have their support and that they trust me.”

The Cardinals will try to snap a two-game losing streak against the Titans this Sunday and a full game of positives for Harrison would raise hopes that they can reel off a winning streak in the weeks to come.