Brown pleads not guilty to attempted murder charge
Simms discusses wish list for Giants head coach
Jags must reassess Hunter's role next year

Brown pleads not guilty to attempted murder charge
Simms discusses wish list for Giants head coach
Jags must reassess Hunter’s role next year

Marvin Harrison Jr. out this week after appendicitis surgery

  
Published November 12, 2025 11:53 AM

The Cardinals will have to play the 49ers on Sunday without the help of wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Harrison was diagnosed with appendicitis earlier this week and had surgery to address it. Head coach Jonathan Gannon said he will miss Week 11 and the team will evaluate where things stand from there.

The news comes at a time when the Cardinals were already short on healthy receivers. Zay Joes tore his Achilles last Sunday and Gannon said Simi Fehoko will go on injured reserve due to a wrist injury.

Michael Wilson, Greg Dortch, and Xavier Weaver are the other receivers on the 53-man roster and it seems likely that the team will make some roster moves to bolster those ranks ahead of Sunday’s game.