Marvin Jones heading back to Lions on one-year deal

  
Published March 29, 2023 01:00 PM
March 23, 2023 08:53 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms play a round of “Scale of 1-10” to evaluate how badly teams in the top 10 of the 2023 NFL Draft need to select a QB, featuring the Colts, Seahawks, Lions, Raiders and Falcons.

The Lions are bringing a familiar face back to the organization.

Receiver Marvin Jones is signing with Detroit, the receiver announced on social media Wednesday afternoon.

NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo reports Jones has agreed to a one-year deal with a $3 million base value that can be pushed to $5 million with incentives.

Jones spent the last two seasons with Jacksonville. Last year, he appeared in 16 games with 10 starts, catching 46 passes for 529 yards with three touchdowns.

Jones was with Detroit for five years from 2016-2020. He had the best season of his career there, catching 61 passes for 1,101 yards with nine touchdowns in 2017.

A fifth-round pick in 2012, Jones spent his first four seasons with the Bengals.

In 145 games with 114 starts, he has 542 catches for 7,386 yards and 73 touchdowns.